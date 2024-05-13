Listen Live
Election day is Tuesday. Here’s when you can expect to know who won.

Published on May 13, 2024

Once the ballots are cast in Tuesday’s primary elections in Maryland, voters may have to sit tight for a bit to learn who the likely winners are.

With voters increasingly preferring to cast ballots by mail, officials have continued to tweak the ballot-counting process to get more results on election night. But there will be thousands of votes to count after Tuesday — so we may not know who all the winners are right away, especially in close contests.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Election day is Tuesday. Here’s when you can expect to know who won.

