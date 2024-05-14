Listen Live
You Won’t Believe who Just Dropped The F-Bomb During A White House Live Stream.

Published on May 14, 2024

Harris drops “F-bomb” while encouraging Asian Americans to break down barriers

Now, our Vice President of the United States has to be one of the most interesting and historic VP in history with her multi-racial background. Her mom’s from India, dad’s from Jamaica and she in turn became the first Indian-American VP, the first female VP, and also the first Asian American VP.
And when it came to the last one, she was asked about it at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit. During a conversation with comedian Jimmy O. Yang, which was live streamed on the White House website,
She was asked, What’s it like to be the first VP of Asian descent?

In a long reply, Harris advised the youth to always have their chins up when they enter areas where they are the only ones who look like them.
Then she said: “We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t. And then you need to kick that f——— door down.”
And the crowd responded with loud cheers and laughter. After, she did apologize, laughingly saying, excuse my language.
Go ahead, Kamala!
Source: AP News / CBS

