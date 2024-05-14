Listen Live
Turbulence In The Courtroom: Airlines Sue The Department of Transportation

Published on May 14, 2024

Airlines sue DOT over new rules requiring disclosure of fees

What do airlines like JetBlue, Delta, American, United, Hawaiian, and Alaskan have in common? One thing for sure is they are all coming together to sue the Department of Transportation.
They are suing the government over a new rule that would require them to be upfront about all those fees. Like the ones for checked bags, carry-ons, flight changes, etc.

The lawsuit alleges the Department of Transportation exceeded its authority in announcing the new rule, calling it an “arbitrary, capricious” change.
The Transportation Secretary said, “Healthy competition requires that, as a consumer, you can comparison shop, which means knowing the real price of a trip before and not after you buy.” The Department of Transportation estimates the rule change will save consumers half a billion dollars each year.
The airlines, on the other hand, say doing so will just greatly confuse consumers, who will be inundated with information that will only serve to complicate the buying process.”
And for me, yes, I need to know all fees upfront. And I’ll decide if I want to pay your fees or not.
That part is not so confusing to me.
Source: CNN / The Hill

