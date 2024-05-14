Inspiration Post: Introducing 17 Year Old, Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Teen earns doctoral degree at 17 after defending her dissertation

It is graduation season. And there is a lot of news surrounding all the protests and graduates walking out on commencement. But there was one amazing graduation story that also needs to be highlighted.

The story of Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman, an African American woman who earned her doctoral degree at just 17 years of age.

Yes, 17!

When she enrolled as a freshman in the psychology department at the College of Lake County, she was just ten years old. After that, she graduated from Unity College with a Master of Science in 2020. Then she was admitted to Arizona State University’s Doctor of Behavioral Health Management Program in 2021 at the age of 15.

At 17, she successfully defended her dissertation to earn her doctoral degree in integrated behavioral health from ASU’s College of Health Solutions. And on May 6, she walked at ASU’s commencement ceremonies.

What an amazing story and accomplishment for this young woman!

This is a great story to share with kids or anyone who needs some inspiration.

