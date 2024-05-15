What Are Those? Cardboard Beds To Deter Olympic Athletes From Fooling Around.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
‘Anti-sex’ beds have arrived at Paris Olympics after horny athletes admit to orgies amid competition
Why are Olympic athletes getting cardboard beds?
The 2024 Olympic Games are approaching and a lot of athletes are looking forward to competing and representing their country. But after some hot athlete confessions, It seems there is a lot of action that happens outside of the games as well.
Athletes are partying and hooking up a lot. So to deter athletes from maybe getting it on so much, the Olympic village will have what is being called the Anti-Sex Bed. The beds are smaller, twin-sized to not encourage cuddling and more. Plus, they are made with cardboard frames and are reportedly designed to collapse under too much weight.
But I’m not sure if that will stop much. According to stories from former Olympic athletes,. One said, “I got laid more often in those two and a half weeks than in the rest of my life.” Another said there was a hot tub orgy, people having sex in the open, and more.
Who knew.
Well, there is another benefit for the beds, sustainability. The mattresses and cardboard frames are 100% recyclable.
Source: NY Post
More from Magic 95.9
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Benzino Defends R. Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks
-
Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts
-
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home