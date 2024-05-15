Listen Live
News

New 2024 presidential Debate Dates Are Set, As Joe And Don Are Ready To Rumble.

Published on May 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Biden on the second debate with Trump: ‘I’ll bring my plane … I plan on keeping it for another four years’

It seems Joe and Don are doing things differently this election season. The two have agreed to to a high-stakes debate on June 27. This debate will be held at CNN’s Atlanta studios without an audience and will start at 9 p.m. ET. There will also be a second debate scheduled for September 10th.
And the two, of course, had to take some jabs at each other.

Related Stories

Trump said, “It is my great honor to accept the CNN debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States and a true threat to democracy.
Biden posted on X. “Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation to the debate. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years.” referring to Air Force One.
Trump insists he wants more than two debates and says he’s even willing to make it happen outside the Manhattan courtroom, where he’s currently on criminal trial. To which Biden’s camp responded, we didn’t mince words, there’s two.
So the dates are set. And we’ll wait for more details, as CNN will reveal the debate format and moderators soon.
Source: The Hill

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
13 items
News

Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

19 items
Sports

Shaq Drops Shannon Sharpe Diss Track Amid Beef Over Nikola Jovic Winning MVP Award, Social Media Reacts

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Local

Election Guide 2024: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close