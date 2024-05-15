New 2024 presidential Debate Dates Are Set, As Joe And Don Are Ready To Rumble.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Biden on the second debate with Trump: ‘I’ll bring my plane … I plan on keeping it for another four years’

It seems Joe and Don are doing things differently this election season. The two have agreed to to a high-stakes debate on June 27. This debate will be held at CNN’s Atlanta studios without an audience and will start at 9 p.m. ET. There will also be a second debate scheduled for September 10th.

And the two, of course, had to take some jabs at each other.

Trump said, “It is my great honor to accept the CNN debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States and a true threat to democracy.

Biden posted on X. “Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation to the debate. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years.” referring to Air Force One.

Trump insists he wants more than two debates and says he’s even willing to make it happen outside the Manhattan courtroom, where he’s currently on criminal trial. To which Biden’s camp responded, we didn’t mince words, there’s two.

So the dates are set. And we’ll wait for more details, as CNN will reveal the debate format and moderators soon.