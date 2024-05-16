Listen Live
News

Missing Teen Found After 26 Years – Less than 200 Yards From his home.

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Teen who vanished 26 years ago rescued from neighbor’s cellar — just 200 yards from his home in Algeria

A 19-year-old teen vanished without a trace back in 1998 in Algeria. But guess what? The individual, identified as Omar B., was found alive 26 years later. And get this, he was just a few minutes from his home.
It turns out that Omar B. was being held captive in his neighbor’s house, about 200 yards away.
His rescue happened only because the alleged capturer’s brother had a family feud spill over on social media about an inheritance. It’s reported that when family members came to search his house, they found Omar B. hiding under a haystack.

Related Stories

Algerian media reported that the victim said he had been unable to call out for help “because of a spell that his captor had cast on him.”
The alleged culprit, a 61-year-old doorman, was taken into custody. Authorities said the investigation was still ongoing, adding that the victim was receiving medical and psychological care after the crime, it described as “heinous.”
Crazy story.
Source: CBS

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

19 items
Sports

Shaq Drops Shannon Sharpe Diss Track Amid Beef Over Nikola Jovic Winning MVP Award, Social Media Reacts

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close