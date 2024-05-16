Missing Teen Found After 26 Years – Less than 200 Yards From his home.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Teen who vanished 26 years ago rescued from neighbor’s cellar — just 200 yards from his home in Algeria

A 19-year-old teen vanished without a trace back in 1998 in Algeria. But guess what? The individual, identified as Omar B., was found alive 26 years later. And get this, he was just a few minutes from his home.

It turns out that Omar B. was being held captive in his neighbor’s house, about 200 yards away.

His rescue happened only because the alleged capturer’s brother had a family feud spill over on social media about an inheritance. It’s reported that when family members came to search his house, they found Omar B. hiding under a haystack.

Algerian media reported that the victim said he had been unable to call out for help “because of a spell that his captor had cast on him.”

The alleged culprit, a 61-year-old doorman, was taken into custody. Authorities said the investigation was still ongoing, adding that the victim was receiving medical and psychological care after the crime, it described as “heinous.”

Crazy story.