An Alleged Foot Licker And Former School Aide Gets A 10 Year Jail Sentence.

Georgia Man Who Licked Kid’s Feet at Trampoline Park Gets 10-Year Jail Sentence
Some stories are just crazy and some times seem unbelievable. Like this 26-year-old former teacher’s aide in the Richmond County School System who allegedly like kids feet a little too much.
According to the incident report, Rollins allegedly asked a minor to remove his socks and licked both of his feet at a trampoline park. So back in January 2023, he was arrested for that. Even though no cameras caught the act, he still faced child molestation charges. Despite prosecutors asking to deny bail, a judge set his bond at $35,000.
While out on bond, this guy was at it again. In May, he allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy playing basketball in his front yard and asked to see his feet. The boy ran to his mom, who recognized Rollins from the news and confirmed it was him.
An arrest followed, resulting in a 10-year jail sentence.
He will serve the first seven years in confinement, with the remaining three on probation.
The judge also banned him from Columbia County (except for probation visits) and ordered him to register as a sex offender. He can’t contact minors or his victims.
Source: Complex
