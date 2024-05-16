Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! Celebrating A Fashion Icon, Global Sensation & Boss Babe

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time again! Today, we celebrate the iconic birthday of Janet Jackson, a true legend in music, dance, fashion, and culture. From her early days as a Jackson sibling and role as Penny on Good Times to her reign as a global pop superstar, philanthropist, and undeniable trendsetter, Janet has carved her own path, inspiring generations with her talent, innovation, and unapologetic spirit.

At 58 years young, Janet continues to change the game. Her long-standing influence and timeless beauty inspire us all, reminding us that age is just a number. We can only hope to be as vibrant and flawless as she is.

Janet Jackson’s Face Card – Never Declined On Her Birthday And Everyday

‘Miss Jackson If You’re Nasty‘ celebrated her birthday by posting a beautiful portrait on Instagram on May 16. Showing fans what we already know—that age is nothing but a number—Janet looked flawless in her social media capture.

The Grammy winner is pictured in a close-up shot wearing an oversized black blazer and sexy black lace bustier. Both tasteful and timeless, Janet glows in the image with a bright smile, shiny teeth, and soft natural makeup by Preston Meneses.

Janet captioned her birthday post with a message to fans. “Thank you all soo much for the love! You’ve made my day so special. I’m so grateful for you and love you dearly ,” the “Rhythm Nation” artist wrote.

Janet Jackson Brings Fans Together Again

As we celebrate Janet’s birthday, we also look forward to an exciting season. The music icon is set to embark on her highly-anticipated Together Again tour this summer, promising electrifying energy, seductive style, and legendary choreography.

In January, the multihyphenate added 35 dates to her previous tour run from 2023. Starting June 4 in Palm Desert, California, Janet will bring her electrifying energy, sexy, seductive style, and legendary choreography to cities across North America. According to People, Nelly will join the tour as a special guest.

Janet will tour Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New Orleans before ending on July 30 in Phoenix. The tour gives fans the chance to see the beauty in her element while reliving and enjoying hit songs, nostalgic moments, and culture classics.

Happy Birthday, Janet!

