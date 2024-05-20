Black Man Makes History 60 Years Later, At 90 years Old

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ed Dwight, America’s first Black astronaut candidate, finally goes to space 60 years later

Have you ever heard of Ed Dwight?

This amazing guy was supposed to be a history-making astronaut way back in the 1960s, but things didn’t quite go as planned.

Ed, a former Air Force pilot, was actually recommended for NASA’s astronaut program by President John F. Kennedy. Making him America’s first black astronaut candidate. Unfortunately, Ed wasn’t chosen for the 1963 team.

But guess what?

Fast forward 60 years, and Ed finally gets his chance to fulfill that mission. He blasted off as one of the passengers aboard Jeff Bezos rocket, the Blue Origin capsule. And he was still able to make it a historic trip. At 90 years young, Ed became the the oldest person EVER to fly in space

Talk about some out-of-this-world inspiration.

A dream delayed is still a dream waiting to happen. Just another powerful reminder that it’s never too late to chase your dreams.