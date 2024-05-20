Listen Live
News

A Teacher Once Featured On GMA Gets 13 Year Sentence.

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Married teacher who was surprised by students on ‘GMA’ is sentenced for having sex with student

A teacher from Arkansas who once made headlines for being on the Good Morning America show getting love from her students, is now getting some time behind bars for giving some love of her own to a student. The problem is that the love she was allegedly giving was against the law.
The 33-year-old married teacher faced allegations of engaging in sexual activity with 17-year-old pupil.
The prosecutors office said, she began one-on-one counseling sessions with the minor victim, eventually giving him her personal phone number and primarily communicating with him through Instagram and Snapchat.

She allegedly engaged in sexual activities with the victim between 20 and 30 times throughout the school year. Taking place in several locations, including her home, her car, the classroom, and the high school’s parking lots. Even on a school trip which she was the chaperone.
Authorities arrested her, and she pleaded guilty to one count of interstate/foreign travel for prostitution/sexual activity by coercion and one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. She also pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree sexual assault.
She was ordered to serve 13 years. and 20 years concurrently. The judge also sentenced her to serve a lifetime of supervised release.
Source: NY Post

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close