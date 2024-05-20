A Teacher Once Featured On GMA Gets 13 Year Sentence.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Married teacher who was surprised by students on ‘GMA’ is sentenced for having sex with student

A teacher from Arkansas who once made headlines for being on the Good Morning America show getting love from her students, is now getting some time behind bars for giving some love of her own to a student. The problem is that the love she was allegedly giving was against the law.

The 33-year-old married teacher faced allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old pupil.

The prosecutors office said, she began one-on-one counseling sessions with the minor victim, eventually giving him her personal phone number and primarily communicating with him through Instagram and Snapchat.

She allegedly engaged in sexual activities with the victim between 20 and 30 times throughout the school year. Taking place in several locations, including her home, her car, the classroom, and the high school’s parking lots. Even on a school trip which she was the chaperone.

Authorities arrested her, and she pleaded guilty to one count of interstate/foreign travel for prostitution/sexual activity by coercion and one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. She also pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree sexual assault.

She was ordered to serve 13 years. and 20 years concurrently. The judge also sentenced her to serve a lifetime of supervised release.