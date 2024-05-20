Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 948-foot-long cargo ship stuck in the Patapsco River after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge was refloated Monday morning.

The milestone comes nearly eight weeks since the malfunctioning ship struck the bridge, killing six construction workers. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it was a massive milestone in the effort to salvage the wreckage and reopen access to the Port of Baltimore.

Tugboats are currently escorting the ship and will travel at a speed of one mile an hour as it makes its way to Seagirt Marine Terminal. Once arrived, any remaining wreckage on the ship would be offloaded and taken to Sparrows Point for recycling or disposal.

Dali’s crew of 22 have remained on the ship since the March 26 accident and will remain on the ship as it’s transported.

The process to refloat the ship and the salvage effort has been delicate and dangerous, involving giant floating cranes to move debris and relocate shipping containers, and using explosives.

Unified Command has said its priority is to restore the full depth and width of the Fort McHenry channel which would allow pre-collapse traffic patterns in and out of the port. The team is aiming to do that by the end of this month.

Unified Command began preparing for the refloat operation over the weekend. Preparations included the release of anchors, de-ballasting the ship, and detailed inspections for any obstructions on Sunday afternoon.

It is not immediately clear if and when the malfunctioning ship might be able to sail again to leave the Port of Baltimore.

Dali Ship Refloated Weeks After Collapse Of Key Bridge appeared first on 92 Q.

