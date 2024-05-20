Listen Live
Oh My! 90 year Old Woman has piece of Finger bitten off by Horse at Preakness

Published on May 20, 2024

Preakness 2024: 90-year-old woman in good spirits after lead pony bites off part of her finger at Pimlico

The 149th running of the Preakness went down over the weekend, with the  horses as the stars of the day. But one horse took the time to take a bite out of some of the headlines and, as it seems, a piece of a lady’s finger.
Dorothy Watley, a super cool 90-year-old who loves horse racing, wanted to feed a carrot to a lead pony, which is a horse that accompanies the racehorse to the gates to keep them calm, between races. Unfortunately, she had her hand cuffed when she gave the carrot to the horse. So when it took a bite, it also took a nibble of her finger. More specifically, it bit off a piece of the proximal bone of her middle finger.

And get this, she did not scream or panic. Witnesses said she was calm through the entire experience. She was taken to nearby Sinai Hospital, where her finger was sewn up.
Despite the ordeal, she was in good spirits and is still a fan of horse racing. She even watched the rest of the races from her hospital bed.
These 90 year olds out here defying the odds. I love it.

