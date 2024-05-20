Listen Live
Local

Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found at the recycling center in Cockeysville.

Officers were called Monday morning to the Central Acceptance and Recycling Center on Beaver Dam Road after a caller described the discovered item as a human leg.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The police investigation forced the facility to shut down. Investigators are working to determine whether the remains are human and how they ended up at the recycling center.

The facility is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center appeared first on 92 Q.

Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close