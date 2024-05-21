Listen Live
News

Stuck at Sea After Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Crew’s 55+ Day Ordeal!

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Inside 55+ days of hell for Baltimore bridge vessel’s crew members forced to stay aboard without cellphones

Imagine spending more than 55 days stranded aboard ship.
For the 21 crew members of the cargo ship involved in the fatal Baltimore bridge collapse, that is their reality. These guys (from India and Sri Lanka) haven’t set foot on land since the accident in March. 
Part of the reason is due to U.S. maritime rules, which stipulate ships must maintain a minimum staffing at all times and at any time machinery aboard is running, so crew can be available to respond if something goes wrong.

Related Stories

To make things even more interesting for the crew, the US visas they had allowing them to leave the boat have expired.
And during their time on board, they have helped find survivors, had their phones confiscated by FBI agents, and endured multiple controlled explosions to break apart a huge chunk of bridge stuck on the ship’s bow.
Their employer has also provided supplies and even access to mental health services for them.
The crew isn’t free to go home until they’re cleared by the authorities conducting investigations. And who knows how long that will take?
Source: NY Post

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close