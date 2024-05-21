You Can Finally Dive In! Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is Officially Swimmable!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore Inner Harbor declared swimmable, first public swim event set for June

Remember that gross Baltimore Harbor water? It’s getting a major upgrade! The Waterfront Partnership says the water is finally clean enough to swim in, and they’re throwing a party to celebrate.

For over a decade, they’ve been working hard on their Healthy Harbor Initiative to make the harbor swimmable and fishable. And guess what? It worked.

On June 23rd, they’re hosting a public “Harbor Splash” swimming event. You can register starting May 29th, so mark your calendar! There will be timed heats to keep things safe, and even some important folks like the mayor will be taking a ceremonial jump.

Now, you won’t be able to go swimming anytime because there are still some things to keep in mind, like boat traffic, polluted sediment, and wet weather. That’s why they recommend swimming only during events like “Harbor Splash.

And there’s more on the horizon for water activity at the inner harbor. The president of The Waterfront Partnership says they want to see other events like triathlons, marathon swimming, and stand-up paddleboard races. And one day, possibly, a beach.

The new inner harbor is coming.