Listen Live
News

You Can Finally Dive In! Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is Officially Swimmable!

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore Inner Harbor declared swimmable, first public swim event set for June

Remember that gross Baltimore Harbor water? It’s getting a major upgrade! The Waterfront Partnership says the water is finally clean enough to swim in, and they’re throwing a party to celebrate.
For over a decade, they’ve been working hard on their Healthy Harbor Initiative to make the harbor swimmable and fishable. And guess what? It worked.

Related Stories

On June 23rd, they’re hosting a public “Harbor Splash” swimming event. You can register starting May 29th, so mark your calendar! There will be timed heats to keep things safe, and even some important folks like the mayor will be taking a ceremonial jump.
Now, you won’t be able to go swimming anytime because there are still some things to keep in mind, like boat traffic, polluted sediment, and wet weather. That’s why they recommend swimming only during events like “Harbor Splash.
And there’s more on the horizon for water activity at the inner harbor. The president of The Waterfront Partnership says they want to see other events like triathlons, marathon swimming, and stand-up paddleboard races. And one day, possibly, a beach.
The new inner harbor is coming.
Source: Fox 45

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close