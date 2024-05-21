U.S. News & Report Best Cities in America List. Where does Baltimore Rank?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Best cities to live in the U.S., according U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News has released another list. This report sets to identify the 150 best cities to live in the U.S.

To figure that out, they used criteria such as the health of the local job market, affordability of housing, value, quality of life, and overall desirability.

And here is the break down of the top 10 best cities to live in America:

Naples, Florida – boasts high paying jobs, low unemployment, and a beach town. Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colorado

As for Baltimore, we were ranked number 118. Washington, D.C., came in at number 44.