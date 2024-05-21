U.S. News & Report Best Cities in America List. Where does Baltimore Rank?

THE BUZZ!
Best cities to live in the U.S., according U.S. News & World Report
-
Naples, Florida – boasts high paying jobs, low unemployment, and a beach town.
-
Boise, Idaho
-
Colorado Springs, Colorado
-
Greenville, South Carolina
-
Charlotte, North Carolina
-
Raleigh, North Carolina
-
Huntsville, Alabama
-
Virginia Beach, Virginia
-
Austin, Texas
-
Boulder, Colorado
-
