U.S. News & Report Best Cities in America List. Where does Baltimore Rank?

Published on May 21, 2024

THE BUZZ!

Best cities to live in the U.S., according U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News has released another list. This report sets to identify the 150 best cities to live in the U.S.
To figure that out, they used criteria such as the health of the local job market, affordability of housing, value, quality of life, and overall desirability.
And here is the break down of the top 10 best cities to live in America:
  1. Naples, Florida – boasts high paying jobs, low unemployment, and a beach town.
  2. Boise, Idaho
  3. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  4. Greenville, South Carolina
  5. Charlotte, North Carolina
  6. Raleigh, North Carolina
  7. Huntsville, Alabama
  8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Boulder, Colorado
As for Baltimore, we were ranked number 118. Washington, D.C., came in at number 44.
Source: CBS

