Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the downfall of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in light of several accusations of abuse and sexual assault, no one has had his foot on the disgraced mogul’s neck more than 50 Cent.

With every new accusation against the Bad Boy founder, 50 hasn’t hesitated to add his two cents in the conversation. Taking his trolling to the next level, he even has a documentary about the saga in the works.

Well, it looks like that documentary now has a home.

TMZ is reporting that 50’s multi-part documentary – with the working title Diddy Do It? – was purchased by streaming giant Netflix. Citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, the doc was the subject of a massive bidding war, with multiple networks and streamers looking to grab the series.

Ultimately, Netflix was the victor, and sources say that the doc will arrive sooner, rather than later.

The news comes as Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit. In another TMZ exclusive, former model Crystal McKinney is accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2003.

With multiple lawsuits pending against Diddy, it looks like 50 Cent will have plenty of material to work with… Stay tuned.

RELATED:

50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It?” Documentary Sold To Netflix was originally published on hiphopnc.com