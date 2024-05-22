Listen Live
A Man is Facing 70 Years in Prison After using (AI) Artificial Intelligence.

Published on May 22, 2024

US man used AI to generate 13,000 child sexual abuse pictures, FBI alleges

Technology is a powerful tool. It has the potential to be beneficial or detrimental.
The FBI just charged a Wisconsin man, Steven Anderegg, with creating thousands of sexually explicit and abusive images of children using AI. He allegedly used a popular AI tool to craft about 13,000 hyper-realistic images of nude and semi-clothed prepubescent children, often in disturbing scenarios.
He is also accused of sending these artificial intelligence (AI) generated pornographic photos to 15-year-old youngster over Instagram. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) flagged his Instagram account last year, triggering a deeper investigation.  Authorities monitored his online activity, leading to a search warrant and the seizure of his laptop, which revealed a trove of AI-generated child abuse material.

Authorities have charged him with four serious crimes. Making, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material, and also transmitting graphic content to a minor. If convicted, he could face up to 70 years in prison.
This case marks one of the first times the FBI has charged someone with generating AI-generated child sexual abuse material.
The other side of technology. It’s all about how you use it.
Source: The Guardian

