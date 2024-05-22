A Man is Facing 70 Years in Prison After using (AI) Artificial Intelligence.

CLOSE
US man used AI to generate 13,000 child sexual abuse pictures, FBI alleges
Technology is a powerful tool. It has the potential to be beneficial or detrimental.
The FBI just charged a Wisconsin man, Steven Anderegg, with creating thousands of sexually explicit and abusive images of children using AI. He allegedly used a popular AI tool to craft about 13,000 hyper-realistic images of nude and semi-clothed prepubescent children, often in disturbing scenarios.
He is also accused of sending these artificial intelligence (AI) generated pornographic photos to a 15-year-old youngster over Instagram. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) flagged his Instagram account last year, triggering a deeper investigation. Authorities monitored his online activity, leading to a search warrant and the seizure of his laptop, which revealed a trove of AI-generated child abuse material.
Authorities have charged him with four serious crimes. Making, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material, and also transmitting graphic content to a minor. If convicted, he could face up to 70 years in prison.
This case marks one of the first times the FBI has charged someone with generating AI-generated child sexual abuse material.
The other side of technology. It’s all about how you use it.
Source: The Guardian
