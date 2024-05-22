Listen Live
If you are a city remote worker and enjoy it, be glad you don’t live in Philadelphia.

Published on May 22, 2024

Philadelphia mayor ending remote work policy for all full-time city employees

The mayor of Philadelphia has ended its COVID-era remote work policy and is requiring all full-time city employees to return to the office five days a week.
And it’s happening soon, like this summer.
The mayor announced that employees will begin working in-office again on July 15 to create a “more visible and accessible government.”

And that “employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interactions.” Also, “it facilitates communication. It promotes social connections as well as collaboration, innovation, and inclusion.”
In an effort to better accommodate workers, the mayor said, adjustments were made, such as raising the duration of paid parental leave from six to eight weeks and declaring the Friday following Thanksgiving as a holiday. Additionally, officials announced a relaxation of the rules governing the use of sick leave for family member care.
Some had to get used to working from home, and now they have to get comfortable going back to work. in an office after all that time.
Source: Fox News

