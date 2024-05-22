Listen Live
Snoop is Looking For Another High. The Highest…Bidder.

Published on May 22, 2024

Snoop Dogg Is Selling a Blunt Roach and Other Artifacts in ‘The Shiznit’ Memorabilia Auction

Calling all Snoop Dogg fans! This is your chance to own a piece of hip-hop history! Snoop Dogg is auctioning off a ton of super cool stuff from his personal collection. We’re talking tour stuff, signed photos, and even… a roach he smoked himself.
That’s right, you can bid on the actual roach Snoop smoked on March 27th, 2024. It’s been super authenticated to make sure it’s the real deal, and the current bid is $439. That has to be the most expensive roach ever.
But that’s not all.

The auction, called “The Shiznit: The Snoop Dogg Memorabilia Auction”, has tons of other items. There’s a signed booklet from his Up in Smoke Tour, a gold plaque for his album Doggystyle, and even a Death Row Records chain in a signed box.
The first phase of the online auction started on May 21 and ends on June 2. Auction previews will be held in New York and Los Angeles before more items are added.
Source: Complex

