Alleged Teen Drunk Driver in Fatal Accident Ordered To Write An Essay As Punishment.

Published on May 23, 2024

Indian teen allegedly kills two while drunk driving. As punishment, he was told to write an essay

A teen driver in India allegedly killed 2 people while drunk driving in a Porsche. Here’s the crazy part: He was taken into custody, later released on bail, and given 15 days of community service. He was also asked to write an essay about road safety.
A punishment that had people quite upset and one that went viral. Well, after the outrage, his conditions of bail were modified. He was ordered to stay in a rehabilitation center until June 5th and receive counseling.
A pretty light sentence still.

But there were others who paid a price for his actions. His father was arrested for allegedly allowing his son to drive despite being underage. The legal driving age in India is 18. Then the three men who served the minor alcohol have also been arrested.
It looks like the U.S. is not the only country with some questionable court decisions.
Source: CNN

