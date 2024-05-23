Beyonce, Jay Z, and Big Freedia, named in Lawsuit.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Big Freedia accused of copyright infringement over ‘Break My Soul’ lyric

There are a lot of people involved in some big court cases right now. And after a recent lawsuit, you can add three more names to that long list. Beyoncé, jay Z, and Big Freedia are named in a copyright infringement lawsuit.

A former New-Orleans-based group, Da Showstoppaz, is alleging copyright infringement involving the usage of the phrase “release a wiggle.”

They’re accusing Big Freedia of illegally using the three-word phrase in her 2014 song “Explode. A song Beyoncé sampled on her smash hit “Break My Soul,” from her “ Renaissance album.

The group is asking to be credited on both “Explode” and “Break My Soul” and to receive royalties for future uses of both songs and damages in relation to profits Big Freedia and Beyoncé made for the songs, as well as the singer’s corresponding tour and film, “ Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce .”

We’ll see how this works out.