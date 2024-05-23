What Are The Worse States in The U.S. When it Comes To Education?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 20 Worst States for Education in the US

Ever wonder how your state stacks up in the education department? Well, a new study shows the 20 states that might need a little extra homework.

In order to determine where states ranked on the list, the study considered the percentage of individuals aged 25 and older who obtained a bachelor’s degree, student spending, and the pupil-to-teacher ratio for each state.

So we’ll list the ten worse states in the U.S. when it comes to education.

Nevada Alabama Oklahoma Arizona Idaho Louisiana Tennessee Mississippi Indiana Kentucky

Now the study only lists the twenty worse states in the U.S., and for Maryland, we’re not on it. But we know we need to do a lot better when it comes to education.