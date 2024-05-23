What Are The Worse States in The U.S. When it Comes To Education?

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
The 20 Worst States for Education in the US
Ever wonder how your state stacks up in the education department? Well, a new study shows the 20 states that might need a little extra homework.
In order to determine where states ranked on the list, the study considered the percentage of individuals aged 25 and older who obtained a bachelor’s degree, student spending, and the pupil-to-teacher ratio for each state.
So we’ll list the ten worse states in the U.S. when it comes to education.
-
Nevada
-
Alabama
-
Oklahoma
-
Arizona
-
Idaho
-
Louisiana
-
Tennessee
-
Mississippi
-
Indiana
-
Kentucky
Now the study only lists the twenty worse states in the U.S., and for Maryland, we’re not on it. But we know we need to do a lot better when it comes to education.
Source: Yahoo
More from Magic 95.9
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks
-
Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]