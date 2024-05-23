A federal judge has ordered former City State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, to forfeit her condo in Longboat Key, Florida.
The ruling comes after Mosby was found guilty of perjury and mortgage fraud. The government says Mosby will have to forfeit 90% of the proceeds to the federal government.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Prosecutors said she lied about a vacation home mortgage and COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.
Mosby’s lawyers said she has been renting out the condo for additional income. The judge said the former top prosecutor would not have been able to obtain the mortgage without her false gift letter.
Mosby’s sentencing was set to begin Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE NEWS…
Judge Denies Marilyn Mosby’s Motion To Be Acquitted In Mortgage Fraud Case
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
The post Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing appeared first on 92 Q.
Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo was originally published on 92q.com
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]