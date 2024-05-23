Listen Live
Nick Cannon Teams Up With Amazon Studios To Give Men A “Safe Space & Brave Place” With New Show ‘Counsel Culture’

In the trailer, Cannon says the talk show will give men a "safe space and brace place" to engage in difficult discussions while removing the fear of  "cancellation."

Published on May 23, 2024

Nick Cannon Led Talk Show 'Counsel Culture' Gets New Trailer

Source: Amazon Studios / Counsel Culture / Nick Cannon

It’s not about canceling; it’s about counseling with Nick Cannon’s new Amazon Studios talk show, Counsel Culture

Amazon MGM Studios announced the podcast turned; talk show is coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee June 6.

In the trailer, Cannon says the talk show will give men a “safe space and brace place” to engage in difficult discussions while removing the fear of  “cancellation.”

Counsel Culture “seeks to help destigmatize topics around male mental health and will address issues including grief, loyalty, financial security, marriage, trust, and emotional vulnerability. During each half-hour episode, Cannon will be joined by different guest co-hosts, and together, they will discuss timely topics influencing society and impacting their own well-being,” a description from the studio reads.

“I created Counsel Culture to help destigmatize male mental health. It’s a safe space and a brave place to allow men to discuss their emotions and allow themselves to learn, grow, and heal,” Cannon says. “Instead of canceling each other, we are counseling each other. We have a rotating panel where we will discuss necessary topics, and nothing is off limits.”

Joining Cannon will be a plethora of people like Howie Mandel, former NBA hooper Lamar Odom, Ne-Yo, NFL star DeSean Jackson, singer/reality star/entrepreneur Ray-J, singer August Alsina, therapist Stephan Speaks, BEAM founder Yolo Akili Robinson, psychic medium John Edward, grief expert David Kessler, comedian Tim Chantarangsu, relationship expert Terri Cole, comedian and actor Godfrey, licensed therapist and author John Kim, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, NFL legend T.J. Slaughter, former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, Matt Barnes and licensed therapist and author John Kim.

All nine episodes will drop on June 6. You can watch the trailer below.

Nick Cannon Teams Up With Amazon Studios To Give Men A “Safe Space & Brave Place” With New Show ‘Counsel Culture’  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

