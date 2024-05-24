Pools are re-opening this weekend in Baltimore in time for the summer season.
Beginning May 25 through June 14, Baltimore City Recreation & Park pools will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Park Pools will also be open on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Admission is free but all pool-goers will be required to have a CivicRec account.
Click here for more information.
RELATED: Baltimore City’s Youth Summer Curfew Returns This Memorial Day Weekend
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore City Pools Set To Open This Weekend For Summer Season appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore City Pools Open This Weekend For Summer Season was originally published on 92q.com
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]
-
Discrimination & Mental Health