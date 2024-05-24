Listen Live
Baltimore City Pools Open This Weekend For Summer Season

Published on May 24, 2024

Abstract surface of a swimming pool

Source: Nora Carol Photography / Getty

Pools are re-opening this weekend in Baltimore in time for the summer season.

Beginning May 25 through June 14, Baltimore City Recreation & Park pools will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Park Pools will also be open on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is free but all pool-goers will be required to have a CivicRec account.

Click here for more information.

The post Baltimore City Pools Set To Open This Weekend For Summer Season appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore City Pools Open This Weekend For Summer Season  was originally published on 92q.com

