Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of another youth curfew in Baltimore City as the unofficial start of the summer season begins.

City leaders are hoping once again to crack down on youth crime and the plan for the summer curfew is similar to last year’s.

“Any young person under the age of 14 out after 9 p.m. and between the ages of 14 to 16 after 11 p.m. without a parent or guardian,” said Mayor Scott.

The Summer Youth Engagement will once again have late-night hours for city rec centers and events like midnight basketball and block parties.

This summer, there will also be mobile recreation, which will travel into neighborhoods, the mayor announced on Thursday.

“This year we’re seeing half as many youth homicides in a more than 70% reduction in non-fatal shootings involving young people but despite the progress that we made violence, impacting young people is always a specific concerns as we head into the summer months,” said Mayor Scott.

The first event for the Summer Youth Engagement Program is a sold-out event on Sunday, May 26th: A Memorial Day concert and party down at Rash Field.

The rest of the Bmore Lit summer events kick off at the beginning of June.

Every Sunday: Bmore Night Hoops; July 14 to August 25th

Every Friday and Saturday: midnight basketball; July 12th to August 24th. Night Hype: June 28th to August 16th.

Rock the Block: June 27th

Splashfest Teen Pool Party: Pool Locations: July 5: Druid Hill Park Pool, 800 Wyman Pk. Dr.

July 19: Druid Hill Park Pool, 800 Wyman Pk. Dr.

August 9: Druid Hill Park Pool, 800 Wyman Pk. Dr.

August 16: Patterson Park Pool, 148 S. Linwood Ave.

Click here for more information.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Baltimore City’s Youth Summer Curfew Returns This Memorial Day Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore City’s Youth Summer Curfew Returns This Memorial Day Weekend was originally published on 92q.com