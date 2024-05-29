Black Excellence: Whiz Kid E’leese Graduates High School at 12.

CLOSE
12-Year-Old Black Girl From Florida Makes History, Graduates High School
Meet E’leese, a total brainiac who just graduated high school—at the amazing age of 12.
This superstar started showing off her skills way back when she was just 2 years old. Her mom got her a LeapFrog tablet, and guess what? E’leese basically taught herself her ABCs! By age 3, she was reading like a champ, and by age 4, she was whizzing through math problems.
She credits her awesome support system—her friends, family, and church community—for helping her shine so bright. She even had a friendly rivalry with her older brother, who graduated at 16. She wasn’t about to be outdone, and she crushed it, graduating 4 years sooner.
E’leese isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Her next stop? Tallahassee Community College, and then on to Florida State University to become a pediatrician. This future doctor has big goals, aiming to start medical school by 16 or 17.
Talk about impressive!
Proof that with hard work, passion, and a great support system, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.
Congratulations to her and her family.
Source: blacknews.com
