Black Excellence: Whiz Kid E’leese Graduates High School at 12.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

12-Year-Old Black Girl From Florida Makes History, Graduates High School

Meet E’leese, a total brainiac who just graduated high school—at the amazing age of 12.

This superstar started showing off her skills way back when she was just 2 years old. Her mom got her a LeapFrog tablet, and guess what? E’leese basically taught herself her ABCs! By age 3, she was reading like a champ, and by age 4, she was whizzing through math problems.

She credits her awesome support system—her friends, family, and church community—for helping her shine so bright. She even had a friendly rivalry with her older brother, who graduated at 16. She wasn’t about to be outdone, and she crushed it, graduating 4 years sooner.

E’leese isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Her next stop? Tallahassee Community College, and then on to Florida State University to become a pediatrician. This future doctor has big goals, aiming to start medical school by 16 or 17.

Talk about impressive!

Proof that with hard work, passion, and a great support system, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

Congratulations to her and her family.