Negro League Stats Matter: MLB is Seeing Some Major League Changes to its Record Books

MLB incorporates Negro Leagues statistics, shakes up record books

Baseball is rewriting history! After a 3-year dig, the Negro Leagues are officially in the MLB record books. This means some legends are getting the recognition they deserve.

Josh Gibson is now the MLB’s career batting average king with a whopping.372, beating out the legendary Ty Cobb. Gibson was a hitting machine, even setting the season record with a.466 average in 1943.

This isn’t just about one player, though. Hundreds of Negro Leagues players are getting their stats counted, including greats like Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson. These players deserve a bigger place in baseball history, and now they finally have it.

It’s a big deal because, for too long, the amazing athletes of the Negro Leagues weren’t counted. Now, their achievements are part of baseball history, just like they should be.

This is a win for baseball fans and for recognizing these incredible players.