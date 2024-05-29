Listen Live
News

New Bill: Louisiana Lawmakers Want Ten Commandments in Classrooms

Published on May 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Louisiana to become 1st state to require Ten Commandments be displayed in schools if governor signs bill

Big news coming out of Louisiana.
Lawmakers in the Pelican State might be the first in the US to require all public schools and colleges to hang up posters with the Ten Commandments.
The idea is to promote a moral code in classrooms, but it’s sparking a debate. Supporters say it’s about values, while opponents argue it pushes religion in public schools.

Related Stories

The bill states that the text of the Ten Commandments must be printed in classrooms on a poster no smaller than 11 inches by 14 inches and must be “the central focus” of the poster.
It’s all about teaching good values, according to the bill’s sponsor, GOP state representative Dodie Horton.  She says these are the building blocks of Louisiana’s laws.
But others aren’t buying it.  They say public schools are for everyone, regardless of religion.  The ACLU and other groups are already lining up to fight the bill in court, saying it breaks the separation of church and state.
The governor’s signature is still required for the bill to become law. And if that happens, it would be a first for any state in the United States.
Source: Fox News

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Pop Culture

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

LL Cool J
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

Privilege Toast Dinner
Music

Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP ‘The Letter J’

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

15 items
News

You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close