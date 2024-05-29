Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ultramarathon swimmer and Maryland native Katie Pumphrey is looking to make history with what she calls “a love letter to Baltimore.”

Pumphrey will attempt to tackle a 24-mile swim from the Chesapeake Bay to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in June.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland swimmer to tackle 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor