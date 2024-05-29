Listen Live
Local

Maryland Car Registration Prices To Increase Beginning July 1

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Old license plate

Source: thisislover / Getty

The Maryland Vehicle Administration announced that starting in July it is raising registration rates to maintain the roads and the state’s trauma healthcare system.

The MVA says this is the first price hike since 2004 and Maryland drivers will have to pay about 60 percent more to register their vehicle. Currently, Marylanders pay $135 to register their vehicles for two years.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The state says registering your car for two years is an option but expect to pay $220. Additionally, drivers with the Chesapeake Bay and Agricultural plates will have to pay an additional fee.

In a statement obtained by CBS Baltimore, the MVA said it is required to adjust rates to support the Transportation Trust Fund. The MVA also says the increase will go toward the state’s emergency medical services and trauma care. It also says these rates are comparable to those nationwide.

Click here for a full list of the MVA Fee Listing.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

READ MORE NEWS… 

Baltimore Native Angel Reese Joins Ownership Group of D.C. Women’s Soccer Team

Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury & Mortgage Fraud Convictions

The post Maryland Car Registration Prices To Increase Beginning July 1 appeared first on 92 Q.

Maryland Car Registration Prices To Increase Beginning July 1  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Pop Culture

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

10 items
News

Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

LL Cool J
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close