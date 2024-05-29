Diddy Indictment?: Federal Grand Jury Empaneled In Diddy Investigation

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get worse for P. Diddy following the release of a video that captured him stomping out Cassie in a hotel hallway, it looks like things are really about to go downhill for embattled music icon as the feds are ramping up their investigation.

According to CNN, a federal grand jury has been empaneled in New York City in connection to an investigation into Sean “Brother Love” Combs. Potential witnesses who have filed lawsuits against Diddy have been notified by prosecutors that they may be called in to testify before the grand jury. This is a huge step by the authorities as they seek the green light to indict the mogul who is now easily considered to be the most hated man in the music industry today.

CNN reports:

A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) declined to comment on the existence of a grand jury, but noted the investigation remains ongoing.

These potential witnesses have not yet been prepped for testimony, both sources told CNN, cautioning that HSI investigators are still in the process of gathering evidence and questioning potential sources of information in their federal probe into Combs.

One source said investigators are being thorough and taking their time to ensure that an indictment, should there be one, is “bulletproof.”

Well, Diddy did once say “Not guilty and I’m filthy!” on G-Dep’s “Let’s Get It” back in 2001. We wonder if that’ll be introduced into evidence at some point.

Aside from people who’ve filed cases against the founder of Bad Boy Records, authorities have also interviewed others who’ve claimed to have been violated by Diddy in some way, shape or form, and if their claims are to be believed, Diddy’s looking at a lengthy sentence behind bars.

At least one male sex worker, who claims he has been victimized by Combs, has been questioned during the investigation, one source said, adding that this individual was seen in footage that is in possession of the federal investigators.

In some of the lawsuits against Combs, accusers have alleged that they were informed, after the fact, that they were recorded having sex without giving their consent to be filmed. Combs has not responded to this specific accusation, but he dismissed all alleged wrongdoing in a blanket denial he posted in December 2023.

In some of the civil suits, Combs is alleged of drugging multiple accusers. In the two most recent lawsuits filed against Combs within the past week, former fashion student April Lampros and former model Crystal McKinney both accused Combs of drugging them. In Lampros’ suit, she claims that Combs forced her to take ecstasy and then demand she have sexual intercourse with one of his former girlfriends before raping her.

Don’t be surprised if Diddy’s the next Hip-Hop artist to cozy up to Donald Trump in hopes of a presidential pardon or something. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of feds ramping up their investigation into P. Diddy? Should he be counting his days? Let us know in the comments section below.

Diddy Indictment?: Federal Grand Jury Empaneled In Diddy Investigation was originally published on hiphopwired.com