Biden Asks What Do you Think Trump Would’ve Done If Jan 6th Rioters Were black Americans?

Published on May 30, 2024

Biden tells Black voters Trump wanted to tear gas them during ‘peaceful’ George Floyd protests

President Biden, speaking in Philadelphia at Girard College, a predominantly black boarding school, he thanked black voters for their crucial support in the 2020 election.
In a passionate speech, he highlighted his administration’s work on key issues affecting black communities: eliminating lead pipes, reducing pollution, providing affordable high-speed internet, and protecting the Affordable Care Act. He said, “A promise made, and a promise kept.”

But when he spoke on Trump, he didn’t hold back. He called him unhinged and reminded the crowd that Trump called the Jan. 6 rioters patriots and suggested he would pardon them.
Then he posed a powerful question: “What do you think [Trump] would have done on Jan. 6, if Black Americans had stormed [the Capitol]? I don’t think he’d be talking about pardons. This is the same guy who wanted to tear gas you as you peacefully protested George Floyd’s murder.”
One thing is for sure: race always plays a big role in elections, and Biden and his administration are out in these streets attempting to energize black voters.
Things are heating up in the 2024 presidential election. Get ready for more.
Source: Fox News

