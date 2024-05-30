Listen Live
News

Here’s Another List: The Dirtiest Cities in America.

Published on May 30, 2024

2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America

Ever wondered which cities are dealing with the most trash, rats, and pollution?
LawnStarter ranked America’s Dirtiest Cities in 2023. They looked at over 150 major U.S. cities across four areas: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and how happy residents are with their surroundings.
Here are the top five:
Overall Rank (1 = Dirtiest)
City
State
Overall Score
Pollution Rank
Living Conditions Rank
Infrastructure Rank
Consumer Satisfaction Rank
1
Houston
TX
56.02
3
4
12
34
2
Newark
NJ
55.25
14
5
97
3
3
San Bernardino
CA
51.58
1
56
131
1
4
Detroit
MI
48.3
9
35
89
4
5
Jersey City
NJ
48.11
50
2
110
15
Our neighbors to the south in Washington, D.C., were listed as number 107. As for Baltimore, we ranked number 51 on the list.
It’s clear; we have some cleaning up to do.
Source: Yahoo / LawnStarter

headlines Interesting Headlines

