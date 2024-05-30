Here’s Another List: The Dirtiest Cities in America.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America
Ever wondered which cities are dealing with the most trash, rats, and pollution?
LawnStarter ranked America’s Dirtiest Cities in 2023. They looked at over 150 major U.S. cities across four areas: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and how happy residents are with their surroundings.
Here are the top five:
|
Overall Rank (1 = Dirtiest)
|
City
|
State
|
Overall Score
|
Pollution Rank
|
Living Conditions Rank
|
Infrastructure Rank
|
Consumer Satisfaction Rank
|
1
|
Houston
|
TX
|
56.02
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
34
|
2
|
Newark
|
NJ
|
55.25
|
14
|
5
|
97
|
3
|
3
|
San Bernardino
|
CA
|
51.58
|
1
|
56
|
131
|
1
|
4
|
Detroit
|
MI
|
48.3
|
9
|
35
|
89
|
4
|
5
|
Jersey City
|
NJ
|
48.11
|
50
|
2
|
110
|
15
Our neighbors to the south in Washington, D.C., were listed as number 107. As for Baltimore, we ranked number 51 on the list.
It’s clear; we have some cleaning up to do.
Source: Yahoo / LawnStarter
More from Magic 95.9
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off
-
Discrimination & Mental Health
-
Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP 'The Letter J'