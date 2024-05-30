Here’s Another List: The Dirtiest Cities in America.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America

Ever wondered which cities are dealing with the most trash, rats, and pollution?

LawnStarter ranked America’s Dirtiest Cities in 2023. They looked at over 150 major U.S. cities across four areas: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and how happy residents are with their surroundings.

Here are the top five:

Overall Rank (1 = Dirtiest) City State Overall Score Pollution Rank Living Conditions Rank Infrastructure Rank Consumer Satisfaction Rank

1 Houston TX 56.02 3 4 12 34 2 Newark NJ 55.25 14 5 97 3 3 San Bernardino CA 51.58 1 56 131 1 4 Detroit MI 48.3 9 35 89 4 5 Jersey City NJ 48.11 50 2 110 15

Our neighbors to the south in Washington, D.C., were listed as number 107. As for Baltimore, we ranked number 51 on the list.

It’s clear; we have some cleaning up to do.