8 Black Men Removed From Airline After Claims of Body Odor.

Published on May 30, 2024

American Airlines faces a discrimination suit after removing 8 Black men from flight

Keeping it race related.
Three Black men are suing American Airlines, alleging they were victims of “blatant and egregious racial discrimination.”
The three men were flying from Phoenix to New York when they, along with five other Black men, were mysteriously removed from the plane and told to return to the gate to get rebooked.
None of them knew each other and weren’t sitting together.
But after exiting the plane, they were told someone complained about body odor. Even though none of them were told they smelled badly.

All eight men were eventually allowed back on the plane nearly an hour after the airline determined there were no available flights going to JFK airport that evening.
According to the lawsuit, the men had to endure stares from white passengers who viewed them as the cause for the flight delay. Calling the entire incident traumatic, upsetting, scary, humiliating, and degrading,”
In a statement, “American Airlines said they take discrimination claims seriously and are investigating the incident.
Racial profiling can happen for us at anytime. Doing nothing, driving, walking, sitting, chilling, and yes, even flying while black.
No matter how far we’ve come. There’s always a reminder of how far we still have to go.
Source: NPR

