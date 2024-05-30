Listen Live
Local

There’s a new target for auto thefts in Baltimore County. It’s not Kia or Hyundai.

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Car Manufacturers In Canada

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Auto thefts involving Infiniti vehicles have more than quadrupled in Baltimore County since the beginning of the year, police said in a warning to owners of the luxury car brand this week.

Law enforcement officials called for “heightened vigilance” among drivers of the vehicles, made by Japanese car manufacturer Nissan, which authorities believe are being stripped for parts or used in illegal street rallies. Baltimore County motorists have collectively reported 174 Infinitis stolen since the beginning of January. That’s a 358% increase compared to the same time period for 2023, when just 38 Infinitis were reported stolen, said Det. Trae Corbin in an email.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: There’s a new target for auto thefts in Baltimore County. It’s not Kia or Hyundai.

 

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Pop Culture

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

10 items
News

Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Privilege Toast Dinner
Music

Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP ‘The Letter J’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close