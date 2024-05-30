Listen Live
Local

Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week

Published on May 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Strawberries displayed in market stall. Many boxes with fresh and juicy berries on farm market

Source: Olena Malik / Getty

Beginning June 1, the 14th annual Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

It will run every Wednesday up until October 30. Local farmers will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, gourmet baked goods, pot pies, flowers, and much more!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The market will open at 10:00 am and will close shop at 1:00 pm.

For more details on the market, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return To Maryland State Fairgrounds Next Week  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Pop Culture

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

10 items
News

Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Privilege Toast Dinner
Music

Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP ‘The Letter J’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close