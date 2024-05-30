Listen Live
News

Man With Suspended License Confuses Judge After Calling Into Zoom Hearing While Driving

Corey Harris was violating a few laws as the state forbids drivers from operating a vehicle while taking a call.

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Businessman having online video communication in cafe while having break

Corey Harris, a Michigan man due in court virtually for a hearing, certainly didn’t do himself any favors earlier this month before the meeting with the judge. Mr. Harris, who has a suspended license, called into the hearing while driving which sparked the judge to react with disbelief.

Corey Harris, 44, was slated to speak to Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson and called into the hearing via Zoom while driving a vehicle. As reported by Detroit outlet WXYZ, Harris was charged with driving with a suspended license in October 2023. Assistant Public Defender Natalie Pate introduced the case to the judge, and the Zoom call began with Harris simply driving along without any concern for the optics.

Harris caused Judge Simpson to become flabbergasted after he asked the judge for a moment to park his vehicle after he explained he was heading to his doctor’s office. After a moment, Judge Simpson couldn’t believe what he was witnessing.

“No, I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a license. He’s suspended and he’s just driving,” Simpson says, trying to maintain his composure. Simpson added, “I don’t even know why he would do that.”

Instead of proceeding with the hearing, Judge Simpson revoked Harris’ bond and ordered Harris to turn himself in by 6 PM that day. As the Detroit News added in its reporting, Harris was set to appear before the court in connection to his suspended license case.

Corey Harris is due back in court on June 5, hopefully taking Uber or getting a lift from a friend.

Photo: Zinkevych / Getty

Man With Suspended License Confuses Judge After Calling Into Zoom Hearing While Driving  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Pop Culture

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

10 items
News

Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Privilege Toast Dinner
Music

Singer-Songwriter RL Releases New EP ‘The Letter J’

LL Cool J
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close