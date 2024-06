Men, A Birth Control Option For You Is Closer Than you Think.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Wait, What? Birth Control Gel For Men Is Almost a Reality, Study Finds

Birth control. It has been a very one sided thing for the most part. Women have had to deal with many different options. For men, they’re pretty much two options: codoms’

or vasectomies. But another could be added a lot sooner than later.

A new form of male birth control, a gel, has been showing great promise. It also has been working faster than other options previously tried. And researchers are excited.

The new gel called NES/T is short for the two main ingredients it carries: nestorone, which lowers sperm production, and testosterone, which counteracts potential side effects like a lowered sex drive.

As for how it is used, it would be as easy as rubbing it on your shoulder once a day. So, not so bad, fellas.

The gel is in later stages of trials and still has some more steps to go through before hitting the market. But if things stay on schedule, this new birth control option for men could be available in just a few years.

But it’s definitely a breakthrough for male contraceptives’.

Soon, fellas, you will be reminded to put your gel on today.