Rihanna’s New Bling: Shine Bright Like A Diamond(x4): No-one Else has More of These Than She Does.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

RIHANNA SHINES BRIGHT AS FEMALE ARTIST WITH MOST DIAMOND HITS

Rihanna has a lot to celebrate these days. A new bundle of joy, a thriving business, and you can add some historical achievements to that as well.

The superstar singer turned billionaire business woman now stands alone as the top female artist with the most diamond-certified hit songs. Yes, you heard me right.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced her songs, “Umbrella,” “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Stay, have all been certified diamond, meaning they’ve each sold over 10 million units.

It is quite a big accomplishment, one that Riri was quick to share. On a post on her social media. She posted an image saying, The most diamond singles for a female artist and the most diamond-certified titles for a female artist. Her caption simply said, ain’t no back and forth.

And when you are at the top, there isn’t.

Congrats to Riri, who is just winning right now.