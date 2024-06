Investigation Ongoing: A Fetus Found On Public bus in Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City police say a fetus was found on an MTA bus Saturday

If you have ever travelled on public transportation, then you are aware of some of the unusual things you could potentially see while on a train or a bus.

I can only imagine what is found at the end of the day on those public vehicles. But I don’t think anyone was prepared for what was discovered this weekend.

According to officials, A fetus was discovered Saturday afternoon on a MTA bus.

An MTA bus driver found the fetus on a seat on the bus near the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue. Police were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

As of right now, there are no more details.

Now I’m not sure of the circumstances but I can only imagine going through something like that is traumatic. So I am praying for that woman and hope she gets some medical and mental health assistance.

So sad.