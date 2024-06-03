Listen Live
Local

Two more Maryland counties are cutting virtual learning programs

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
diminishing perspective of row of traditional metal school lockers

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Frederick County has eliminated part of its virtual learning program and Montgomery County is considering completely ending its virtual academy.

In Frederick County, the Board of Education achieved a balanced budget in part by cutting its Remote Virtual Program for third through eighth grade; the program remains in place for high school students.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Two more Maryland counties are cutting virtual learning programs

 

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Pop Culture

REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

10 items
News

Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off

15 items
News

Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close