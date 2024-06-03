Frederick County has eliminated part of its virtual learning program and Montgomery County is considering completely ending its virtual academy.
In Frederick County, the Board of Education achieved a balanced budget in part by cutting its Remote Virtual Program for third through eighth grade; the program remains in place for high school students.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Two more Maryland counties are cutting virtual learning programs
