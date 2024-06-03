Four workers at BWI Marshall Airport were suspended after a fight at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter last Tuesday.
The brawl was caught on camera. Check it out below:
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Spirit Airlines confirmed that the vendor suspended the four pending an investigation.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers responded around 4:15 on May 28 to the Spirit Airlines ticket counter for reports of a fight.
Five people were involved and one had minor injuries.
“We are aware of an altercation that occurred in Baltimore (BWI) on May 28,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor’s investigation.”
At this time, officials have not said what led to the altercation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post VIDEO: Four BWI Airport Workers Suspended After Brawl At Spirit Airlines Counter appeared first on 92 Q.
VIDEO: Four BWI Airport Workers Suspended After Brawl At Spirit Airlines Counter was originally published on 92q.com
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts
-
Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case