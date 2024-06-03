Listen Live
Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating

Published on June 3, 2024

Police Siren

Baltimore police are investigating after a fetus was reportedly found on a Maryland Transit Administration bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus.

At this time, MTA police and Baltimore Police are investigating.

No further information was immediately released.

The post Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.

