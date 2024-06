In a New Lawsuit, Kanye West is Accused of Sexual Harassment.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West Accused of Sexual Harassment in New Lawsuit

Another week and another lawsuit.

This time it involves Ye who is being sued by a former assistant for sexual harassment and more.

According to the lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta was a super successful OnlyFans model (we’re talking $1 million a year), before Kanye hired her as his executive assistant and music collaborator. Things seemed okay at first, but then Kanye allegedly started sending her inappropriate texts and videos, including some very NSFW stuff.

According to the lawsuit,. Lauren says Kanye bombarded her with inappropriate texts, including some super explicit stuff about his sex life and fantasies. There was even a bizarre rant about his “racist” member. He also allegedly masturbated during calls and asked her about her boyfriend’s anatomy.

Despite all that, she got promoted to a high-paying job with a $4 million salary. But then, she was fired and allegedly offered a severance package for $3 million, which she never got.

Now, she’s suing West over sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract. She is also suing him and his affiliated Yeezy companies for intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud and unpaid wages.

We’ll see how this one plays out!