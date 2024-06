Verdict In: A Decision is Made in Two High-Profile Murders

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Man handed two life sentences in murders of Baltimore Police officer Keona Holley, Justin Johnson

Two High Profile murder cases have suspects who have been sentenced.

Elliot Knox was found guilty back in March on eight counts, including first-degree murder and murder conspiracy, in the deaths of Holley and Justin Johnson. Officer Holley was shot and died while on duty in her patrol car in the Curtis Bay neighborhood on December 16th. Johnson was killed in Yale Heights ninety minutes later in a similar ambush-style attack while in his car.

The other suspect in the case, Travon Shaw, is the second individual linked to these shootings. His trial took place apart from Knox’s but received similar punishment. Shaw received a life sentence for both killings.

So some closure for these victims families and loved ones.