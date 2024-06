Baltimore Woman Faces 135 Charges For Alleged Sex Trafficking Ring

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore woman facing over 100 charges stemming from sex trafficking ring

A statewide investigation cracked down on a shocking sex trafficking operation. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office just charged a Baltimore woman, 33-year-old Kenika Leach, with 135 counts for allegedly running the whole thing.

Here’s the deal: Investigators believe Leach forced multiple women into prostitution at hotels across Maryland. It all started back in December 2021, when a brave victim came forward at a hospital. That tip led to a massive investigation, uncovering a ton of evidence and identifying 10 more victims!

Allegedly, her scheme involved “supervisors” who preyed on vulnerable women, mostly from Hagerstown. They’d use drugs to control these victims and pressure them into sex work. The money the women made then went straight back to Leach in exchange for more drugs—a terrible cycle.

The investigation even found specific hotels where this trafficking happened, including spots in Linthicum Heights, Windsor Mill, and Pikesville.

It happens a lot more than we think and in places we wouldn’t even expect.

Be alert, aware, and educate our kids on things to look for.