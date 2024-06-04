Listen Live
Local

How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drone view over typical North American houses, quintessence of family home in suburban areas. Perfect for showcasing family home lifestyle where Americans cherish family values. American suburban life

Source: Ivan Zhaborovskiy / Getty

Baltimore Police recorded 71 homicides from January through May, a marked decrease compared to the same period last year and the second fewest homicides tallied in the first five months of a year since 1970, according to a review of police data.

For eight years, starting in 2015, the city was plagued with high rates of violence, regularly recording upwards of 300 homicides a year despite seeing decreases in population. But in 2023, the city recorded 262 homicides, a 20% decrease and the largest single-year reduction going back to 1970, the earliest year for which there is available data.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

 

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

15 items
News

Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts

10 items
News

Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

LL Cool J
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

Photo of Al B. Sure
Quizzes

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Al B. Sure! Songs

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close